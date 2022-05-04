Music is the message: Ricky Kej

Even if you are not into music, chances are that you would have heard of Ricky Kej who has become a household name after winning a second Grammy recently. A qualified dental surgeon, he talks about creating an award-winning album during the pandemic, working remotely with the legendary Stewart Copeland.

Since Divine Tides was a follow up to Winds of Samsara which had bagged you the Grammy for Best New Age Album in 2015, were you expecting to win again this year?

There were no expectations as the Grammys are the biggest musical awards. Internationally acclaimed artists who have been nominated 20-25 times, are still to win it. Even BTS, by far the most popular band on this planet, have yet to take a Grammy home.

I was just excited to have collaborated with my childhood musical idol, Stewart Copeland. Divine Tides is one of my best works. I love playing the songs and listening to people’s feedback.

The album released in June 2021, and was very successful. Still, the Grammy nomination in November was a huge surprise.

Stewart Copeland and you collaborated remotely during the pandemic. How difficult was that?

I’m familiar with the process because since the last seven to eight years, most of my collaborations have been happening remotely with musicians around the world, technology ensuring that the recordings are of the highest quality. It was just that because of the pandemic, Stewart and I couldn’t have met even if we wanted to.

The videos enhance the appeal of Divine Tides songs.

I’m blessed that some fantastic filmmakers collaborated with me. I played the music, told them what I had in mind, and they just took over. Some of the videos were shot in the North-East, some in the Western Ghats and some in Ladakh.

We chose to film some of the songs like ‘Mother Earth’ on a set due to the pandemic restrictions. We created a rain forest and then, because the story of India’s biodiversity is linked to the monsoons, which influence everything from our food to our economy, I suggested that halfway through the video, it should rain. We brought in a couple of rain machines and, voila, we had our monsoon shower!