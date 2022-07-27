Relax like BTS: IN THE SOOP estate now on Airbnb

Fans of K-Pop, rejoice! For the first time, the expansive property where 21st century pop icons BTS stayed during the filming of HYBE's original content (reality show), IN THE SOOP BTS ver. Season 2, is now available for an overnight stay on Airbnb. Guests will be able to find peace in the lush countryside of PyeongChang, South Korea, just as the seven members did while going about their daily lives and resting on the original content.



Despite their hectic schedules, the members of IN THE SOOP BTS enjoyed leisurely moments and reconnected with nature during the second season. Guests will stay at the estate and relive their favourite moments, such as:



Reading books in the study like RM or relaxing, Jin-style, on the unicorn-shaped float in the home's pool



Finding creative inspiration and strumming guitars like SUGA, snapping selfies with a Polaroid like j-hope or painting on a canvas as V does



For more high-energy entertainment, weight training like Jimin, flying high on a trampoline like Jung Kook or bouncing a ball in the basketball court like Bam, Jung Kook's dog.