1 dead, 62 hospitalised after consuming contaminated water in K'taka

One person was dead and 62 others, including 23 children, have been hospitalised after consuming contaminated water in Karnataka's Raichur city.



Superintendent of the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Dr Bhaskar on Tuesday said that 62 people were admitted due to dehydration, following vomiting and diarrhoea.



On May 29, 40-year-old Mallamma, a resident of Indiranagar, had succumbed to severe illness and 31 persons were hospitalised.