1 dead in brawl over bill payment at restro-bar in Noida mall

The deceased has been identified as Brajesh, who hailed from Bihar, police said.

"He had gone to the restro-bar with his colleagues for a party. Around 11 pm, an argument broke out between these people and the bar staffers over the payment of a bill," Singh said.

It quickly escalated into a brawl in which Brajesh received serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died, the police officer said.