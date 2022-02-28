1 killed in explosion in UP's Prayagraj

Police officials said that Arjun and Sanjay were labourers and used to work for a contractor Zuber and lived in the Gaus Nagar area of Kareli.



Sanjay claimed that they were going to buy a mobile phone when the incident took place. The exact cause of explosion was still to be ascertained.



Meanwhile, some eyewitnesses said both bicycles collided following which the youth on one of the bicycles fell down and then there was a loud explosion. A forensic team and experts of bomb disposal squad collected samples from the spot. Experts claimed that the youth was carrying a crude bomb that exploded when he fell down.



Officials said that during questioning, Sanjay informed them that Arjun had told him that he was to deliver something to a person and later they would purchase a mobile phone. Sanjay is being further questioned.