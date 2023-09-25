At least ten cops injured in stone pelting during anti-encroachment drive in Agra

Tension gripped Agra as a standoff between members of the Radhasoami Satsang Sabha and the local administration led to stone pelting by Satsangis, in which at least 10 policemen sustained injuries.

During stone pelting, a mediaperson also sustained a head injury after being struck by a brick. He was rushed to S.N. Medical College, the police said.

The clash erupted when a team from the local administration and police personnel, arrived in the Dayalbagh locality on Sunday, 24 September to remove "illegal encroachments" by the Satsang Sabha on government land.

Agra Magistrate Anand Kumar Singh said, "As a bulldozer approached to dismantle a gate that restricted public access, a group of approximately 200 Satsangis, including women and children, started stone pelting."