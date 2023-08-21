Amid heavy police presence, the Public Works Department (PWD) on Monday launched an anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Geeta Colony to demolish illegal settlements.

According to reports, the dwellers of these settlements will be relocated to shelter camps set up by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

A significant number of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the Geeta Colony area to maintain law and order.

The action aims to clear the way for a proposed road-widening project.