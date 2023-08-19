NGT flagging state govt’s inaction in removing encroachments sparks controversy in poll-bound MP

“Despite the retirement of MP’s chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, his tenure was being extended after every six months. Will the Assembly

elections in Madhya Pradesh be held in full transparency under the tenure of Iqbal Singh Bains. I have opposed the extension of Iqbal Singh Bains as chief secretary earlier as well and had conveyed to you (CEC),” Singh’s letter read.

Further, Singh urged CEC to direct the state government to remove 1985-batch IAS officer Iqbal Singh Bains from his post and to appoint a new chief secretary. Bains was to retire in November last year, but his tenure was further extended by another six months starting June 1. His extension in service was cleared by the Union government.

The fresh controversy comes a day after the NGT expressed strong displeasure over inaction on behalf of the state government to remove encroachment from prohibited areas around Kaliyasot and Kerwa dam site in Bhopal. The Tribunal also imposed a fine of Rs. five lakh on the state government.

As per the reports, chief secretary Bains had also joined the hearing virtually on the direction of the tribunal. During the hearing of the

petition filed by environmentalist Subhash Pandey on Friday, the NGT sought to know action taken in compliance to its order of

July 27, 2023.