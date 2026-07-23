10 FIRs, 20 teams, AI cameras: Delhi Police tightens net around protesters
Multi-layered barricades, checkpoints around key locations; CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition technology
As protests over repeated examination paper leaks and the police action on protesters in Delhi on 20 July gather momentum across India, the BJP government in Delhi has authorised the Commissioner of Police to exercise powers under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, significantly expanding the police's authority to order preventive detention.
The NSA empowers authorities to detain individuals without immediate criminal prosecution if they are deemed to be acting in a manner prejudicial to the security of the State, the maintenance of public order, or the maintenance of essential supplies and services. Such detention can continue for a specified period, subject to the safeguards provided under the Act.
The move comes amid an escalating security response to the ongoing student agitation, with the police intensifying surveillance and enforcement measures across central Delhi. Internet services in parts of the protest area have already been suspended, while mobile communication was restricted on 22 July.
Multi-layered barricades and security checkpoints have been erected around key locations, and CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition technology have been deployed to monitor protesters.
National Herald has learnt that Delhi Police has also significantly widened its investigation by scrutinising encrypted conversations, locality- and college-based WhatsApp groups, social media posts, CCTV footage, mobile phone data and facial recognition records.
Investigators are relying heavily on footage captured through the force's network of AI-enabled CCTV cameras to identify those allegedly involved in violence during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest march on 20 July.
Police officials said individuals found responsible for attacking police personnel or damaging public property would face legal action.
According to sources, nearly 20 investigation teams have been constituted, each handling a specific aspect of the probe. While some teams are analysing social media activity and digital communications, others are examining call detail records (CDRs), mobile dump data, CCTV footage and facial recognition system inputs to identify suspected participants.
Police sources said the AI-based surveillance system is analysing footage from the extensive CCTV network installed across the New Delhi district to reconstruct the sequence of events and identify those allegedly involved in the violence.
So far, Delhi Police has registered 10 FIRs in connection with the protests. According to the police, four FIRs have been lodged at Parliament Street police station, three at Connaught Place police station, and one each at Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road and Kartavya Path police stations.
The cases include a complaint filed by a Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel who alleged that he was assaulted during the protest. A video of the incident had earlier gone viral on social media.
Police said the FIRs invoke charges including rioting, assault on public servants, obstructing government officials from discharging their duties, criminal conspiracy, damage to public property, provisions of the Arms Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.
Authorities are yet to disclose the number of arrests made.
Meanwhile, Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 22 July issued notices on three petitions seeking a judicial inquiry into alleged police brutality during the CJP's march to Parliament on 20 July. The court directed authorities to preserve the CCTV footage and video recordings cited in the petitions pending further proceedings.