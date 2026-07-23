10 FIRs, 20 teams, AI cameras: Delhi Police tightens net around protesters

As protests over repeated examination paper leaks and the police action on protesters in Delhi on 20 July gather momentum across India, the BJP government in Delhi has authorised the Commissioner of Police to exercise powers under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, significantly expanding the police's authority to order preventive detention.

The NSA empowers authorities to detain individuals without immediate criminal prosecution if they are deemed to be acting in a manner prejudicial to the security of the State, the maintenance of public order, or the maintenance of essential supplies and services. Such detention can continue for a specified period, subject to the safeguards provided under the Act.

The move comes amid an escalating security response to the ongoing student agitation, with the police intensifying surveillance and enforcement measures across central Delhi. Internet services in parts of the protest area have already been suspended, while mobile communication was restricted on 22 July.

Multi-layered barricades and security checkpoints have been erected around key locations, and CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition technology have been deployed to monitor protesters.

National Herald has learnt that Delhi Police has also significantly widened its investigation by scrutinising encrypted conversations, locality- and college-based WhatsApp groups, social media posts, CCTV footage, mobile phone data and facial recognition records.