10 killed, 17 injured in UP rain-related incidents; 63 districts get excess rain

In another incident in the Gagaha area, a mahua tree fell on Bhim Kumar Vishwakarma near Siyar Mod, killing him on the spot.

In Jatepur Dakshini locality, an around 80-year-old pakad tree fell on a house in Kali Mandir Gali, injuring four people — Suresh, Subhash, Munni and Chunni. Around 12 people were inside the house when the tree fell.

The tree also damaged electricity poles, disrupting power supply. Electricity was disconnected before rescue operations began.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena and Senior Superintendent of Police Kaustubh visited the district hospital to enquire about the injured. Relief and restoration operations were continuing, officials said.

According to weather data, Lucknow recorded 125.8 mm of rainfall in the 21 hours ending Saturday morning. Farrukhabad received 200 times its normal rainfall, while Kanpur Nagar recorded 160 times and Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat and Hardoi 130 times their normal rainfall.

Banda recorded 227.6 mm of rainfall, Fatehgarh 224 mm, Nanpara in Bahraich 217 mm, Hardoi 214 mm, Kayamganj in Farrukhabad 210 mm, Hamirpur 210 mm and Kannauj 204 mm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday.

Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Shahjahanpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki and several other districts also received heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, with rain and thundershowers likely at several places on Sunday.

A depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh was moving north-northwestwards towards southeast Uttar Pradesh. At 5.30 am on Saturday, it was centred around 230 km south of Prayagraj, officials said.

The system was expected to remain a depression until Saturday evening before weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area over the following 12 hours, the IMD said.

The weather office warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the state, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall possible in the central Terai region. Some watersheds in central and Terai Uttar Pradesh faced a light to moderate risk of flash floods over the next 24 hours, it said.

The intense rainfall caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several areas, while residents of low-lying localities faced difficulties as rain continued through the night.

“Several roads were waterlogged in the morning. Movement became difficult in many places,” local resident Praveen Singh said.

Another resident said strong winds accompanying the rain had added to the difficulties, forcing people to take shelter at several places.

In Ayodhya, rain and strong winds affected movement around Ram Path, the Ram temple, Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan and the Saryu area.

“The rain did not stop people from visiting the temple, but walking around became difficult because of the water and strong wind,” devotee Ramesh Sahu said.

Farmers in rural areas also reported damage to standing crops.

“If the rain and wind continue, more crops could fall, and the losses will increase,” said Pramod Kumar, a farmer in Hardoi.

Government sources said heavy rain and thunderstorms over the past 48 hours had damaged 117 houses across the state. District magistrates have been directed to assess damage to houses and crops, while field officials have been asked to monitor waterlogged areas and shift vulnerable families to safer locations where necessary.

The state government has put district administrations on alert in view of the forecast and the possibility of flash floods.

Districts identified as vulnerable to sudden flooding include Azamgarh, Ballia, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Basti, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Gonda, Hardoi, Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Amethi, Kaushambi and Chitrakoot.

Schools have been ordered to remain closed in districts under red alert and facing the possibility of flash floods.