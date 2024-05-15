10 officials of HCL rescued from Rajasthan mine, five still inside

Ten of the fifteen members of a team of Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) who had been trapped in a mine in Neem ka Thana district since Tuesday night, were rescued on Wednesday morning, 15 May.

Fifteen officials of the public sector company got trapped in a mine Tuesday night when a cage used to carry the personnel fell after a rope broke, police said.

The team included members of the vigilance department and other officials who had gone for an inspection. When the cage was coming up, it collapsed due to the breakage of a rope.

"Ten persons have been taken out so far and the process of taking out the remaining five persons is going on," SP Neem Ka Thana Praveen Nayak said.

Three officials, Hansraj, AK Sharma, and Preetam were rescued and taken out of the mine in the first round.