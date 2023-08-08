10 points: Historians urge JNU administration not to relocate the CHS library

The prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru is simmering with anger again. This time over the relocation of the library of the Centre for Historical Research (CHS).

Students alleged that the CHS library was being closed down. But refuting the allegations, the JNU administration said that the library is being shifted to the Exim Bank Library on the campus premises.

Here are the 10 points to explain JNU’s library controversy :

1. Students allege that the Exim Bank Library is not well equipped to accommodate 18000 books which include rare manuscripts, research papers archives, and volumes of inscriptions.

2. The relocation of the CHS library came in the wake of a donation worth Rs 10 crore by the Tamil Nadu government. The DMK-led government has donated the amount to the university for setting up a Special Centre for Tamil Studies.

3. Eminent historians and intellectuals who have taught at JNU have opposed the move, asking the vice-chancellor, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit to reverse her “hasty decision”.