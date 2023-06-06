State and 'deemed' varsities emerge well in NIRF ranking; JNU ranks second, Jamia follows

State universities as well as 'deemed-to-be' varsities have emerged prominently in the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), which was announced by the Union Education Ministry on Monday.



In top 100 higher education institutions (HEIs) under the 'Overall' category, there are seven central universities, 24 deemed-to-be universities, seven private universities, 26 state universities, and 36 INIs (IITs, NITs).



M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC said, "Though institutions of national importance (INIs) continue to maintain major presence, it can be seen that state universities have come up well followed by deemed-to-be universities. This signals the potential of state universities in India... Considering that the total number of central universities is still small, they also have good presence in the top 100 list. As most of the private universities in India have come up in the last decade, their pace of growth in terms of quality may take further time."