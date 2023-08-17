10 tribal MLAs to boycott upcoming Manipur Assembly session

Due to security reasons, 10 tribal MLAs, who have been demanding separate administrations for tribals in Manipur, will boycott the state Assembly session scheduled to begin from August 21.

Spokesman of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), Ginza Vualzong said that tribal ministers, MLAs, as well as the general public, are visiting the Meitei-dominated state capital of Imphal.

“None of the Ministers, MLAs and leaders belonging to the Kuki, Zomi and other tribal communities are willing to visit Imphal due to the security reasons. Hence they will boycott the session,” Vualzong told IANS over the phone.

The crucial upcoming session, called after the demands of various quarters, including the opposition Congress, is likely to discuss the ethnic violence which broke out on May 3 and has so far killed over 360 people, injured more than 600 others, and destroyed a massive number of properties, including thousands of houses.