100 small pool-size potholes in 20 km stretch of Bihar's NH

While the double engine government of Bihar has been claiming a good road network in the state, a video of National Highway 227 in Madhubani district has taken social media by storm which shows 100 small pool-size potholes on the road.



The highway has more than 100 big potholes in a stretch of over 20 km from the Kaluahi village to Umgaon crossing at Basopatti block in the district.



The local residents claim that the road was in good condition in early 1990 and the Union Road Transport ministry gave it the status of a national highway in 2001. After that, the road construction department of the Bihar government looked after this road. In the last 20 years, the condition deteriorated to such an extent that now it is full of with potholes.