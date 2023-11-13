10,000 killed, shame on govts supporting destruction: Priyanka Gandhi on "genocide" in Gaza

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at the international community over the death of 10,000 people, including 5,000 children, in the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, saying there was no shock to the conscience of those supporting the genocide.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress general secretary said, "What a deplorable and disgraceful milestone…over 10,000 people killed in Gaza of which almost half are children. One child is being killed every ten minutes according to the WHO, and now tiny babies had to be removed from their incubators due to lack of oxygen and were left to die."

Hitting out at international community, she said, "Still, no shock to the conscience of those supporting this genocide, no ceasefire…just more bombs, more violence, more killings and more suffering. Shame on the governments supporting this destruction. When is it going to be enough?"