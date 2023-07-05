100s killed on Mumbai-Nagpur E’way, MSRDC finally wakes up to create amenities

Nearly seven months after the inauguration of the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway and three days after the worst accident (July1) that snuffed out 26 lives, the state government has finally woken up to provide public amenities and facilities on the monotonous road.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has invited e-tenders for construction of “wayside amenities” with a minimum investment of Rs 50-crore each.

According to the MSRDC notice of Tuesday (July 4), interested parties must submit their bids by July 18, and the e-bids shall be opened on July 19.

Surprisingly, the MSRDC has given a five-year-long construction time for the successful bidders to build the amenities/facilities.