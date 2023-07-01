Buldhana bus tragedy: Maha CM assures steps to prevent accidents on Samruddhi Expressway

Speaking to reporters at the site, Shinde said drivers of all vehicles need to follow rules related to speed limit.

"So far, most of the accidents on the Samruddhi Expressway have occurred due to human errors. But the government has taken this accident seriously and steps will be taken to ensure that accidents and errors don't happen," he said.

Experts would be consulted before putting in place measures to prevent accidents, the CM added.

"The death of 25 persons in today's accident is unfortunate. They could not be saved as the door of the bus was locked. Eight people could come out," Shinde said.