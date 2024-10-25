101 people get lifer for atrocities against Dalits in Karnataka's Koppal

The case is related to caste based violence in Marakumbi village in Gangavathi Taluk on 28 August 2014.

The accused had set on fire the dwellings belonging to the downtrodden community.

The clash broke out over Dalits being denied entry into the barber shop and eateries. The incident led to widespread protests in several parts of the state.

According to the prosecution, out of 117 accused, 16 passed away during the course of trial.