11 dead, including 7 girls, after tractor carrying idols overturns in Madhya Pradesh lake

Eleven devotees, among them seven young girls, drowned on Thursday when a tractor-trolley carrying Durga idols for immersion overturned and plunged into a lake in Khandwa district, officials confirmed.

The accident occurred in the Pandhana area during Vijayadashami celebrations marking the conclusion of the Navdurga festival. Eyewitnesses said the tractor, packed with around 30 people along with the idols, tilted and slipped into deep water despite warnings from villagers about the lake’s depth.

Khandwa District Magistrate Rishav Gupta said a joint rescue operation was immediately launched with the help of police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home Guards, local divers and villagers.

“The bodies of 11 devotees have been recovered. Ten to twelve others were rescued, of whom three are receiving treatment for injuries,” Gupta said.