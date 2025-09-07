Rat attack: NHRC issues notice to Madhya Pradesh officials over newborn's death in hospital

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Principal Secretary of Madhya Pradesh’s Health Department and the District Magistrate of Indore, seeking an explanation over allegations that a newborn died and others were injured due to rat attacks within a government hospital.

The NHRC confirmed on 7 September that it had registered a case on 4 September following a complaint filed by an organisation named Network for Access to Justice.

According to official proceedings, the Commission has directed the concerned authorities to investigate the claims and submit an Action Taken Report within 10 days for its review.

“As per the complaint received by the Commission, the complainant has reported a deeply disturbing incident that occurred at Indore's MY Hospital, where a newborn tragically lost his life and others were injured due to rat attacks inside the hospital premises,” the NHRC proceedings noted.

Reports indicate that two newborn girls who had sustained rat bites in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital have also died recently, intensifying public outrage.

The complaint alleges gross medical negligence and a complete failure to maintain basic hygiene and patient safety at the hospital.

