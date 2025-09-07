Rat attack: NHRC issues notice to Madhya Pradesh officials over newborn's death in hospital
Reports indicate that two newborn girls who had sustained rat bites in the ICU of a government-run hospital have also died
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Principal Secretary of Madhya Pradesh’s Health Department and the District Magistrate of Indore, seeking an explanation over allegations that a newborn died and others were injured due to rat attacks within a government hospital.
The NHRC confirmed on 7 September that it had registered a case on 4 September following a complaint filed by an organisation named Network for Access to Justice.
According to official proceedings, the Commission has directed the concerned authorities to investigate the claims and submit an Action Taken Report within 10 days for its review.
“As per the complaint received by the Commission, the complainant has reported a deeply disturbing incident that occurred at Indore's MY Hospital, where a newborn tragically lost his life and others were injured due to rat attacks inside the hospital premises,” the NHRC proceedings noted.
Reports indicate that two newborn girls who had sustained rat bites in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital have also died recently, intensifying public outrage.
The complaint alleges gross medical negligence and a complete failure to maintain basic hygiene and patient safety at the hospital.
“This horrifying event highlights gross medical negligence and a complete failure to ensure basic hygiene and patient safety,” officials quoted from the complaint.
The NHRC stated that such lapses not only represent a breach of public trust in the healthcare system, but also amount to a serious violation of the Right to Life and Health enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution.
The complaint further urges the government to take immediate corrective measures to improve sanitation, enforce effective pest control, and strengthen overall safety protocols across government hospitals in Madhya Pradesh.
Deeming the allegations prima facie serious violations of human rights, the Commission directed its Registry to formally notify the relevant officials.
“The Registry is directed to issue a notice to the Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, and DM, Indore, with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint inquired into, and to submit an Action Taken Report within 10 days for perusal of the Commission,” the NHRC’s proceedings stated.
As of now, state health authorities have not issued any official response regarding the notice or the reported incidents at MY Hospital.
