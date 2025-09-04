‘PM Modi, CM of Madhya Pradesh should hang their heads in shame’: Rahul on babies bitten by rats

But none of these ‘explanations’ as to cause of death assuaged Gandhi’s ire, as he added, “The administration, as always, says, ‘There will be an investigation’ — but the question is, when you can’t even ensure the safety of newborn children, what right do you have to run the government? PM Modi and the Chief Minister of MP should hang their heads in shame.”

Certainly, whether the children died of rat bites or other causes, in truth, the fact remains that they were bitten — and that’s certainly not the ‘standard of care’ parents are expecting when handing their newborn babies (or children or patients of any age) into the care of hospital authorities, surely.

Gandhi’s explanation for such happenstances — and many readers will recall this is the state where ‘fake cardiologists’ have managed to operate on patients within hospital premises and pretty much gotten away with it — is that the BJP leadership has been deliberately handing over the health sector “to private hands — where treatment is now only for the rich, and for the poor, government hospitals are no longer life-saving, but have become dens of death”.