11 ministers likely to oath with Revanth Reddy

Senior leaders C. Damodar Rajanarsimha, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka are among 11 newly-elected Congress MLAs in Telangana set to take oath as ministers along with A. Revanth Reddy, who will be sworn in as the chief minister Thursday afternoon.

Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar, Sridhar Babu, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Konda Surekha, Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy are the other leaders likely to take oath as ministers.

Revanth Reddy is understood to have personally informed them over phone about their induction in the Cabinet.

The names were decided during a series of meetings Reddy had in New Delhi on Wednesday with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other key leaders.