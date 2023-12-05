Revanth Reddy to take oath as T'gana CM on Dec 7

Ending the suspense, the Congress on Tuesday, 5 December, named A. Revanth Reddy as the chief minister of Telangana.

The announcement was made by AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal in the national capital on Tuesday evening.

Revanth Reddy will take oath as the chief minister on December 7, he said.

He took to 'X' to express his gratitude to All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and others.

He will be the second chief minister of Telangana and succeeds K. Chandrasekhar Rao, whose party BRS lost power to Congress in the elections held on 30 November, after ruling the state for two terms.

Soon after the announcement by the party in Delhi, Revanth Reddy left for his residence from a hotel where he was staying along with all MLAs since 3 December.

He will be leaving for the national capital on Tuesday night. Senior leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who were in the race for the chief minister's post, are still camping in Delhi along with AICC general secretary in-charge for Telangana, Manikrao Thakare and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

The central leaders are likely to consult Revanth Reddy on the composition of the state Cabinet.