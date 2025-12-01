11 people killed in Tamil Nadu as two govt buses collide head-on
While the impact makes a grim picture of its own, the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation
A tragic evening unfolded near Tirupattur on Sunday, where two state-run buses collided head-on, claiming 11 lives and injuring 54 others. The crash, swift and brutal, left nine women and two men dead on the spot, according to an official release. The wounded were rushed to government hospitals as doctors and first responders scrambled to save lives.
Chief minister M.K. Stalin expressed profound sorrow at the calamity, calling the loss of life “heart-rending.” He directed the district collector and minister K.R. Periyakaruppan to extend every possible assistance to the victims and ensure the injured receive the best care available. Announcing financial relief, Stalin declared Rs 3 lakh for the families of those who perished, Rs 1 lakh for the seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 for those with minor wounds.
Political parties including PMK and AMMK joined in extending condolences to grieving families, as the state collectively mourned the tragedy.
Police said the collision occurred along the Tirupattur–Pillayarpatti route, near Vairavanpatti under the Nachiyapuram police limits, about 15 km from Karaikudi. While the impact makes a grim picture of its own, the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation. “It was a head-on collision—the reason is not clear. We are looking into it,” a senior official said.
At the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital, doctors have mobilised all resources to treat the injured, preparing wards and emergency units to handle the influx of patients. In the shadow of this devastating mishap, families wait anxiously, communities gather in grief, and Tamil Nadu steels itself once again in the face of sudden tragedy.
With PTI inputs
