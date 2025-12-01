11 people killed in Tamil Nadu as two govt buses collide head-on

A tragic evening unfolded near Tirupattur on Sunday, where two state-run buses collided head-on, claiming 11 lives and injuring 54 others. The crash, swift and brutal, left nine women and two men dead on the spot, according to an official release. The wounded were rushed to government hospitals as doctors and first responders scrambled to save lives.

Chief minister M.K. Stalin expressed profound sorrow at the calamity, calling the loss of life “heart-rending.” He directed the district collector and minister K.R. Periyakaruppan to extend every possible assistance to the victims and ensure the injured receive the best care available. Announcing financial relief, Stalin declared Rs 3 lakh for the families of those who perished, Rs 1 lakh for the seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 for those with minor wounds.