114 wild animals dead in flood-hit Kaziranga National Park, 95 rescued

The devastating flood in Assam's famed Kaziranga National Park (KNP) has claimed the lives of 114 wild animals while 95 others have been rescued till Saturday, 6 July, a forest official said.

The animal mortality in the KNP has increased from 77 to 114 till Friday, the official said.

The dead animals include four rhinos and 94 hog deer due to drowning in the KNP and 11 others during treatment.

The forest officials rescued 86 hog deer, two each of sambar deer and scops owl and one each of a rhino calf, Indian hare, otter, elephant and jungle cat, the KNP official said.

Currently, 34 animals are under medical care while 50 others have been released after treatment, the official said.