As their condition worsened, doctors referred 45 children and 12 adults to the Balaghat District Hospital for further treatment. The 57 patients were admitted to the paediatric and medical wards, respectively.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Shatrughan Singh Dahiya said on Sunday that the condition of all 45 children and 12 adults was stable and that they were out of danger. A special team of doctors is continuously monitoring their health.

Meanwhile, 61 people have been discharged after receiving treatment.

District collector Aditya Singh visited the district hospital early Sunday morning and met the admitted children and their family members to enquire about their health.

Taking serious note of the incident, he directed officials to initiate strict action against the food stall responsible for selling the suspected contaminated items.

Superintendent of Police Mali Jain also visited the hospital, interacted with the affected children and their parents, and assured them of all necessary assistance.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the source of the suspected food contamination. Officials indicated that samples of the food items could be collected and sent for laboratory testing.

The incident has raised concerns over food safety and hygiene standards at local fairs and public gatherings.

The district administration has assured residents that appropriate measures will be taken to prevent similar incidents and that the health of all affected patients will continue to be monitored.

With IANS inputs