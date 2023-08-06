1,195 looted arms recovered so far: Manipur Police

Director-General of Police Rajiv Singh said strict action will be taken against the people indulging in looting of arms from security forces.



The ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence, which has been continuing for the last three months, has claimed over 160 lives so far.



Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, Nagas and Kukis, constitute another 40 per cent and most of them live in the hill districts.