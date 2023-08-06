‘We wait in Lok Sabha for him’: Congress attacks PM Modi over Manipur situation

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the Opposition Member of Parliament (MPs) are waiting for Prime Minister Modi to speak in the Parliament, in an apparent reference to the Manipur situation.

“My Lok Sabha colleagues and I have been demanding the PM to speak in Parliament ever since 20 July,” the Congress MP said.

“We wait in Lok Sabha for him,” he wrote in a tweet.