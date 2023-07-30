PM Modi forcing his ‘Mann Ki Baat”, Manipur's pain makes no difference to him: Congress

Congress on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his monthly broadcast programme of 'Mann Ki Baat' saying he is forcing down his voice on crores of Indians and but the anger of the people of Manipur seems to make no difference to him.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said, "The anger, anxiety, anguish, pain and sorrow of the people of Manipur seem to make absolutely no difference to the Prime Minister. While he is busy listening to his own voice and forcing down his ‘Mann ki Baat’ on crores of Indians, the 21 MP delegation of Team INDIA is talking about Manipur Ki Baat with the Governor of Manipur."

He also attached the memorandum of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) submitted with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

The delegation of 21-member INDIA had visited Manipur and also met several affected families in relief camps.