Shikaripara police station in-charge Amit Lakra said the police team reached the village after receiving information that protesters had detained a member of the coal mine survey team. The situation escalated when officers attempted to secure the person's release.

Two policemen sustained serious head injuries, while another reportedly suffered a fractured leg. The injured were initially taken to a local health centre, with several later referred to Dumka Sadar Hospital for further treatment.

The proposed coal block survey had triggered opposition during a village council meeting on Sunday. Villagers reportedly detained members of the coal company team, prompting police and additional forces to intervene.

Deputy development commissioner Aniket Sachan visited the injured personnel at the hospital and said authorities were identifying those involved in the violence. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

With PTI inputs