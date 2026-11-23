12 policemen injured in stone-hurling by protesters in Jharkhand’s Dumka
Clash erupts when police arrive to rescue a coal survey team member allegedly held hostage by protesters
At least 12 policemen are injured after villagers allegedly pelt them with stones during a protest against a proposed coal block in Dumka, Jharkhand
The clash erupts when police arrive to rescue a coal survey team member allegedly held hostage by protesters
Authorities launch an investigation, while Dumka deputy development commissioner Aniket Sachan visits the injured policemen at the hospital
At least 12 policemen were injured after villagers allegedly pelted them with stones during a protest against a proposed coal block in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Monday.
The clash broke out late on Sunday night in the Badalpara-Kalyanpur area under Shikaripara police station limits when a police team arrived to rescue a member of a coal survey team allegedly held hostage by protesters.
Shikaripara police station in-charge Amit Lakra said the police team reached the village after receiving information that protesters had detained a member of the coal mine survey team. The situation escalated when officers attempted to secure the person's release.
Two policemen sustained serious head injuries, while another reportedly suffered a fractured leg. The injured were initially taken to a local health centre, with several later referred to Dumka Sadar Hospital for further treatment.
The proposed coal block survey had triggered opposition during a village council meeting on Sunday. Villagers reportedly detained members of the coal company team, prompting police and additional forces to intervene.
Deputy development commissioner Aniket Sachan visited the injured personnel at the hospital and said authorities were identifying those involved in the violence. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
With PTI inputs