Five injured as Pappu Yadav’s escort vehicle falls into ditch in Bihar
Purnia MP escapes unhurt after a police vehicle escorting his convoy crashes near an under-construction bridge in Bihar's Katihar district
A police escort vehicle fell into a roadside ditch near Kumhri late on Sunday, injuring five people
Independent MP Pappu Yadav was travelling to Salmari for an event and was unhurt
Investigators are examining the cause of the crash. Residents said the construction site lacked warning signs and a properly marked diversion
Five people were injured late on Sunday after a police escort vehicle in Purnia MP Pappu Yadav’s convoy veered off the road and fell into a ditch in Bihar’s Katihar district. Yadav, an Independent MP, was unhurt.
The vehicle was leading the convoy along the Belori–Sanhauli–Salmari road when the driver lost control near a bridge under construction at Kumhri. Yadav was on his way to Salmari to attend an event.
Police and security personnel were aboard the vehicle. The five injured occupants were taken to hospital, with reported injuries to the neck, forehead and back.
Investigators are examining whether road conditions near the bridge contributed to the crash. Residents who gathered at the scene criticised the Public Works Department and the contractor, saying the approach to the bridge lacked warning signs, safety barriers and a properly marked diversion.
With agency inputs