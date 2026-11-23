A police escort vehicle fell into a roadside ditch near Kumhri late on Sunday, injuring five people

Independent MP Pappu Yadav was travelling to Salmari for an event and was unhurt

Investigators are examining the cause of the crash. Residents said the construction site lacked warning signs and a properly marked diversion

Five people were injured late on Sunday after a police escort vehicle in Purnia MP Pappu Yadav’s convoy veered off the road and fell into a ditch in Bihar’s Katihar district. Yadav, an Independent MP, was unhurt.

The vehicle was leading the convoy along the Belori–Sanhauli–Salmari road when the driver lost control near a bridge under construction at Kumhri. Yadav was on his way to Salmari to attend an event.