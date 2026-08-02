Slipper hurled at Pappu Yadav: Police identify accused, say no criminal record found

The man who allegedly hurled a slipper at Independent MP Pappu Yadav during a press conference at his Delhi residence on Sunday has been identified as a 34-year-old resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, with no previous criminal record, police sources said.

According to the sources, the accused, identified as Sumit, works in an iron fabrication business in Ghaziabad.

During questioning, he told investigators that he had travelled from Bulandshahr to Delhi on Saturday to get a vehicle repaired.

Police sources said another man, identified as Happy, was waiting in an SUV parked outside Yadav's residence at the time of the incident.

Preliminary questioning indicated that the two had travelled together from Bulandshahr to Delhi for the vehicle repair work. Investigators are verifying their claims and probing the motive behind the incident, the sources said.

The Delhi Police has not issued an official statement on the matter.