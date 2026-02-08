Congress protests Pappu Yadav’s arrest, burns Nitish Kumar’s effigy in Patna

The Congress on Sunday organised a protest in Patna against the arrest of Independent Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, accusing the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar of targeting political opponents through “selective action”.

Congress workers gathered outside the party’s State headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram, where they raised slogans against the State government and burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Protesters alleged that the arrest was politically motivated and aimed at silencing voices critical of the government.

Yadav, who represents the Purnea Lok Sabha constituency, was arrested late on Friday night from his residence in Mandiri in connection with a forgery case dating back to 1995. The case has been registered under Section 467 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with forgery of valuable security, wills and other important documents.

He was produced before a court in Patna on Saturday, which remanded him to two days of judicial custody. However, officials said that owing to his ill health, the MP would remain admitted at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) until the next hearing scheduled for Monday.