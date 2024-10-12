13 coaches derail after express train collides with stationary train near Chennai

An express train, at 75 kmph speed, hit a stationary goods train on Friday in Tamil Nadu as it entered a loopline instead of getting into the main line and a number of passengers were injured and a coach caught fire, railway officials said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, expressing shock said he is monitoring rescue and relief work.

"The government is engaged in swift relief and rescue activities," he said adding injured people were being taken to hospitals.

The Railway Board has said that no casualty has been reported so far in the passenger-freight train collision in the Ponneri-Kavarapettai section in Chennai Rail Division.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity of the Railway Board, released a video message soon after the passenger train collided with a stationary freight train and said, "We received an information of collision of the Bagmati Express with a freight train at the Kavarapettai station in the Chennai Division. Rescue and relief team reached the accident site immediately.

The train no 12578 Mysuru Dibrugarh Darbabgah Express with LHB coaches, after crossing Ponneri station in Tiruvallur district at 20.27 hours on October 11, was given green signal to go on.