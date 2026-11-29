Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said five women and two children, including a girl, were among the deceased. The SUV was badly mangled in the impact.

Police are trying to trace the heavy vehicle, which fled the scene after the collision. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be established, and an investigation is underway.

Civil surgeon at Ramgarh Sadar Hospital, Dr Anil Kumar, said 14 people were travelling in the SUV. Doctors declared 13 of them dead after they were brought to the hospital, while the injured person was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in critical condition.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and police have contacted the victims’ families to complete the identification process.

Jharkhand governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and chief minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the deaths.

In a post on X, Gangwar described the accident as deeply saddening and extended condolences to the bereaved families, while praying for the injured person's speedy recovery.

Soren also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured person a speedy recovery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the deaths in the road accident in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased.

The injured person will receive Rs 50,000, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a post on X.

With agency inputs