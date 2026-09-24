Jharkhand minister’s daughter among four killed in Jamshedpur road accident

The car carrying them was travelling towards Jamshedpur when it reportedly struck a truck parked beside the national highway near Marine Drive at Domuhani. Police reached the scene after being alerted and are investigating the circumstances of the collision.

Chief minister Hemant Soren expressed condolences to Dipika Pandey Singh and the families of the other victims. “The pain of losing one’s child is beyond words and unbearable for any parent and family,” he said.

Jharkhand Assembly leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi also expressed grief over the deaths. Police have begun arrangements for post-mortem examinations. The precise cause of the crash has yet to be established.

With IANS inputs