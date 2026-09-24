Jharkhand minister’s daughter among four killed in Jamshedpur road accident
Police are investigating after a car reportedly struck a stationary truck near Domuhani on Thursday morning
Trisha Singh, daughter of Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Dipika Pandey Singh, was among four people killed in the crash
The car reportedly collided with a truck parked beside the highway near Domuhani
Police are investigating the cause and arranging post-mortem examinations
Four people, including Trisha Singh, daughter of Jharkhand rural development minister Dipika Pandey Singh, were killed in a road accident in Jamshedpur on Thursday morning.
The car carrying them was travelling towards Jamshedpur when it reportedly struck a truck parked beside the national highway near Marine Drive at Domuhani. Police reached the scene after being alerted and are investigating the circumstances of the collision.
Chief minister Hemant Soren expressed condolences to Dipika Pandey Singh and the families of the other victims. “The pain of losing one’s child is beyond words and unbearable for any parent and family,” he said.
Jharkhand Assembly leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi also expressed grief over the deaths. Police have begun arrangements for post-mortem examinations. The precise cause of the crash has yet to be established.
With IANS inputs