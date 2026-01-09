13 killed, 30 injured as private bus plunges into gorge in HP's Sirmaur

The death toll in the bus mishap in Himachal's Sirmaur has reached 13, as one more person under treatment at a hospital succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident, according to the police.

The accident occurred when a private bus carrying 40 passengers from Shimla to Kupvi via Rajgarh veered off the road on the afternoon of Friday, 9 January, and fell into a 500-feet deep gorge in the Sirmaur district.

It landed upside down near Haripurdhar village, around 95 kilometre from the district headquarters Nahan. Besides 13 deaths, about 30 people sustained injuries.

Locals on the spot suspect that the bus driver might have lost control of the vehicle, following which it skidded off the road due to frost accumulation.

In videos circulating on social media, a large crowd is seen helping in the rescue operations, trying to get the injured out of the wreckage of the bus. Officials of the district administration, police and others are also at work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.