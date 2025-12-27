Karnataka to seek tighter curbs on night driving after deadly bus crash

The Karnataka government will approach the Centre seeking stricter regulations on night-time movement of vehicles following a fatal bus accident in Chitradurga district that claimed seven lives and left several others injured.

State Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said on Saturday that he would write to the Union government urging it to frame stronger safety guidelines to address accidents caused by driver fatigue, which he said have increased during night hours.

The proposal includes mandatory rest periods for drivers operating on National Highways, particularly between midnight and 4 am. Under the suggested norms, drivers of buses, trucks and lorries would be required to halt their vehicles and take a minimum four-hour break before continuing their journey.