Karnataka to seek tighter curbs on night driving after deadly bus crash
State government plans to urge Centre to mandate compulsory rest for drivers on highways amid rising fatigue-related accidents
The Karnataka government will approach the Centre seeking stricter regulations on night-time movement of vehicles following a fatal bus accident in Chitradurga district that claimed seven lives and left several others injured.
State Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said on Saturday that he would write to the Union government urging it to frame stronger safety guidelines to address accidents caused by driver fatigue, which he said have increased during night hours.
The proposal includes mandatory rest periods for drivers operating on National Highways, particularly between midnight and 4 am. Under the suggested norms, drivers of buses, trucks and lorries would be required to halt their vehicles and take a minimum four-hour break before continuing their journey.
The minister stressed that adequate rest before night travel and regular breaks during long journeys were essential to prevent accidents. He pointed out that while buses typically have two drivers to share the workload, truck and lorry drivers often travel alone, making them more vulnerable to fatigue-related errors.
Reddy also highlighted that the stretch near Hiriyur, where the recent crash occurred, has a history of accidents. He urged the Centre to closely examine the location and implement corrective measures to improve road safety.
The tragedy took place in the early hours of Thursday on National Highway 48 near Gorlattu Cross, when a container truck lost control, crossed the median and rammed into a bus. The collision ruptured the bus’ fuel tank, triggering a fire.
Six passengers were burnt to death at the spot, while 21 others suffered injuries. The bus driver, Mohammad Rafeeq (42), and his assistant were thrown out of the vehicle and admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi. Rafeeq later succumbed to his injuries after surgery.
With IANS inputs