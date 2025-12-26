Karnataka bus tragedy death toll rises to seven

The death toll in the sleeper coach bus fire in Chitradurga, Karnataka, rose to seven on Friday after the bus driver, who was critically injured in the crash, succumbed to his injuries.

The tragedy occurred early Thursday when a container truck lost control, jumped the divider and collided head-on with the bus on National Highway 48 near Gorlattu Cross. The impact is believed to have ruptured the bus fuel tank, causing it to catch fire.

Six passengers were burnt alive in the fire, while 21 others sustained injuries. The bus driver, 42-year-old Mohammad Rafeeq from Shiggaon in Haveri district, was thrown from the vehicle along with his assistant and admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi. Despite undergoing surgery, he died in the early hours of Friday.

“I was driving at 60-70 kmph when a speeding container truck hit my bus. I tried to control the vehicle, but it was not possible,” Rafeeq had recounted from his hospital bed before his death.

One of the injured passengers, Manjunath, sustained burns over 30 per cent of his body and is undergoing treatment in the ICU of Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru.