Karnataka bus tragedy death toll rises to seven
At least six passengers killed in Chitradurga after collision with container truck; driver succumbs to injuries
The death toll in the sleeper coach bus fire in Chitradurga, Karnataka, rose to seven on Friday after the bus driver, who was critically injured in the crash, succumbed to his injuries.
The tragedy occurred early Thursday when a container truck lost control, jumped the divider and collided head-on with the bus on National Highway 48 near Gorlattu Cross. The impact is believed to have ruptured the bus fuel tank, causing it to catch fire.
Six passengers were burnt alive in the fire, while 21 others sustained injuries. The bus driver, 42-year-old Mohammad Rafeeq from Shiggaon in Haveri district, was thrown from the vehicle along with his assistant and admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi. Despite undergoing surgery, he died in the early hours of Friday.
“I was driving at 60-70 kmph when a speeding container truck hit my bus. I tried to control the vehicle, but it was not possible,” Rafeeq had recounted from his hospital bed before his death.
One of the injured passengers, Manjunath, sustained burns over 30 per cent of his body and is undergoing treatment in the ICU of Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru.
Police have completed the identification of the deceased, which includes:
26-year-old A.M. Navya, software professional from Ekalenahalli, Hassan district
27-year-old Manasa, software professional from Teggenahalli Layout, Hassan district
22-year-old Rashmi Ratnakara Mahale, IT professional from Shirali village, Karwar district
29-year-old Bindu and her five-year-old daughter Greya from Bengaluru
The truck driver has been identified as Kuldeep Yadav from Uttar Pradesh. Authorities recovered five bodies from the bus and one from the truck.
Inspector General of Police (East) B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda said some passengers managed to escape, but those asleep at the time of the crash were trapped. Additional passengers were rescued from the burning bus.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
A formal investigation into the accident has been launched to determine the exact cause and ensure necessary action is taken.
With IANS inputs
