Karnataka crash: Tried to avoid oncoming truck but failed, says bus driver

The driver of the luxury sleeper bus involved in the deadly accident in Chitradurga district has said he attempted to control the vehicle after spotting an overspeeding truck approaching from the opposite direction, but was unable to avoid the collision.

At least nine people were killed when a container truck crossed the road divider and slammed into the private sleeper bus near Hiriyur around 2 am on Thursday, causing the bus to burst into flames, according to senior police officials.

Rafiq, the bus driver, who is currently undergoing treatment, told reporters that the truck was travelling at high speed when it veered into the bus’s lane. “The truck came from the other side of the divider and hit us. It was overspeeding. I was driving at around 60 to 70 kmph,” he said.