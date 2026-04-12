13 killed, 30 injured in multi-vehicle collision in Bihar's Katihar

At least 13 people have been killed and around 30 others injured in a multi-vehicle collision involving a bus, a truck and a pickup van in Bihar’s Katihar district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred around 6:30 pm on NH-31 in the Kodha block, superintendent of police Shikhar Choudhary said. Initial reports had put the death toll at seven, but six more injured persons later succumbed during treatment, taking the toll to 13.

According to officials, the pickup van passengers were travelling from neighbouring Purnea district. All injured have been admitted to a government hospital in Purnea, with several reported to be in serious condition.