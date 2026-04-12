13 killed, 30 injured in multi-vehicle collision in Bihar's Katihar
Police say the cause is under probe, with the bus driver suspected to have lost control
At least 13 people have been killed and around 30 others injured in a multi-vehicle collision involving a bus, a truck and a pickup van in Bihar’s Katihar district, police said on Sunday.
The accident occurred around 6:30 pm on NH-31 in the Kodha block, superintendent of police Shikhar Choudhary said. Initial reports had put the death toll at seven, but six more injured persons later succumbed during treatment, taking the toll to 13.
According to officials, the pickup van passengers were travelling from neighbouring Purnea district. All injured have been admitted to a government hospital in Purnea, with several reported to be in serious condition.
Police said the exact cause of the accident is under investigation, though it is suspected that the bus driver—who is among the injured—may have lost control, leading to the crash.
Authorities are also working to ascertain the identities of the deceased.
Chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the chief minister’s relief fund. He also directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines