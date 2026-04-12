Two dead, several trapped as coal-laden truck runs amok in UP’s Kannauj
In Chhibramau, the truck hits a motorcycle and scooter before crashing into shops and overturning, triggering panic
At least two people were killed and several others are feared trapped after a speeding coal-laden truck went out of control and crashed into a row of shops in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj on Sunday, police said.
The accident occurred in the Chhibramau area, where the truck first hit a motorcycle and a scooter before ploughing into a line of roadside shops and overturning, triggering panic in the locality.
Two people died on the spot, while multiple others are believed to be trapped beneath the overturned vehicle. Several injured persons have been rushed to nearby hospitals, with some reported to be in critical condition.
Officials said there are fears that children may be among those trapped, raising concerns about the toll. The incident took place in Bhaulpur under the jurisdiction of Chhibramau Kotwali police station.
Police noted that the area was relatively less crowded due to it being Sunday, which may have averted a larger tragedy.
Rescue teams from the district administration and police rushed to the spot and launched operations to clear debris and extricate those trapped. A JCB machine was deployed to lift the heavy vehicle, though efforts were slowed due to its weight.
Disturbing visuals from the site showed vehicles crushed under the truck and widespread damage, indicating the severity of the crash. It remains unclear how many people were inside the affected vehicles.
Officials said the death toll could rise as rescue operations continue. Further details are awaited.
With IANS inputs
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