Two dead, several trapped as coal-laden truck runs amok in UP’s Kannauj

At least two people were killed and several others are feared trapped after a speeding coal-laden truck went out of control and crashed into a row of shops in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred in the Chhibramau area, where the truck first hit a motorcycle and a scooter before ploughing into a line of roadside shops and overturning, triggering panic in the locality.

Two people died on the spot, while multiple others are believed to be trapped beneath the overturned vehicle. Several injured persons have been rushed to nearby hospitals, with some reported to be in critical condition.