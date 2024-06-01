13 poll personnel die in Mirzapur following fever, high BP amid heatwave

"All of them came with high grade temperature. Almost all of them had high blood pressure and high sugar levels. Most homeguard jawans had co-morbid condition. The cause of deaths will be known in the post-mortem report," Kamal added.

Dr Tarun Singh, superintendent in chief of Divisional Medical College, Mirzapur told PTI that 23 poll personnel including homeguards were admitted to the hospital. One patient has been referred to Varanasi for treatment.

The region has been witnessing unusually high temperatures over the past few days. Polling is scheduled to be held in Mirzapur on Saturday.

Superintendent of police (Mirzapur) Abhinandan said in a video message on X, "Lok Sabha elections are to be held on 1 June in Mirzapur district. Polling parties have been dispatched today. During this period, six home guards died tragically. Two of them are from Gonda district. One is from Prayagraj, one from Basti, one from Kaushambi and one from Mirzapur district."

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said and added that their families were informed.

Meanwhile, homeguards commandant, Mirzapur, B K Singh was seen enquiring about the wellbeing of the admitted jawans and also comforting them.

"Today, the movement of the polling parties was to be done from Polytechnic. Our jawans have come here after discharging their duties in the six phases of the (Lok Sabha) polls. They were tired. The heat is so intense that even if they drink water and move a few steps, their lips will become dry," he told PTI.

"The jawans could not bear this heat. And all this incident took place in a span of one hour to one-and-half hours. And by then our 6-7 jawans had died."

"Of these, two were from Gonda, two from Prayagraj, one from Basti and two from Mirzapur district. The two homeguard jawans from Mirzapur were on law and order ('shaanti vyavasthaa') duty, and not on poll duty," Singh said.

Singh added that he gave ORS fluids to the jawans in the camp, but the heat was intense.

"It has been continuing since 19 April (when the first phase of elections were held)...this is the result of such a tiring journey," Singh said.

Reacting to the deaths of the poll personnel in Mirzapur, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded the government break its silence and provide relief to the families that have been "ruined due to mismanagement".

He also demanded the government immediately announce a compensation of Rs 5 crore each for the victims' families and provide the best treatment to all the other workers who have fallen ill due to the heat.