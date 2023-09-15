13-year-old MP boy suffers subdural haemorrhage after being hit by music teacher

A 13-year-old boy suffered a subdural haemorrhage after he was slapped by a teacher at a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district and is battling for life, his family said.

The boy, identified as Anuj Shukla, was earlier treated at Sanjay Gandhi hospital in Rewa and now has been referred to a private hospital in Nagpur for surgery.

A family member of the boy told IANS that he has been on ventilator at Neoren Hospital in Nagpur for the last four days and surgery is being conducted.

The boy, who is enrolled with a private school in Rewa, used to attend music classes.

His family alleged that music teacher Rishabh Pandey has hit the boy during the class. They also alleged that despite the MLC report having clearly mentioned that the boy suffered injuries because of hitting by the teacher, the school management did not take any action against Pandey.