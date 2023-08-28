Boy slapped by classmates on teacher's orders moves to new school

The school boy in Uttar Pradesh slapped by his classmates on the instructions of their teacher, allegedly for his Islamic identity, is moving to another private school a few kilometres from Khubbapur village, the Jamiat-e-Ulema Hind said on Monday.

Maulana Mukarram, district president of the organisation, on Monday told PTI that Jamiat-e-Ulema Hind has undertaken to sponsor the boy's education and arranged for his admission to an "English-medium school" in a nearby town.

He said the organisation has hired a vehicle to ferry the boy to and from the new school where he has been admitted to upper KG and asserted that the Jamiat-e-Ulema Hind will sponsor his education for as long as he wants to study.

Mukarram said members of the Jamiat-e-Ulema Hind had visited the boy's family on Sunday on the direction of its president, Arshad Madani.