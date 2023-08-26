UP school slap video: FIR filed, teacher says minor issue, blames politicians

Muzaffarnagar superintendent of police Satya Narayan Prajapati on Saturday said that an FIR has been filed against a school teacher who appeared in a viral video, instructing students to slap another student from a minority community in a school in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, an FIR was filed based on sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code in Mansurpur police station.

The SP said that they have seen the video in which the teacher instructed her students to physically harm a classmate as a consequence of not memorising multiplication tables.

"The video also contained inappropriate remarks. Pertinent authorities have been notified about the incident, and appropriate administrative measures will be initiated against the teacher,” said the SP.

However, in defence of her actions, the accused teacher Tripta Tyagi, has downplayed the incident, labelling it a "minor issue" despite the registration of a case against her.

She justified her behaviour by asserting that she had instructed some students to slap the boy owing to his failure to complete his homework, and claimed that pressure from the child's parents motivated her to take strict measures, saying that she is "handicapped and cannot employ this approach".