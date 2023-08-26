Will teacher be prosecuted or culture of 'hate' allowed to flourish: Kapil Sibal on UP school viral video

Sharing the video, he said on X, "Last week, a teacher lost his job in India for asking his students to vote for educated leaders. Now, a teacher in Uttar Pradesh is let off with an apology after she got her class to hit a student because he was a Muslim. This is hate crime. Where is WCD (women and child development) minister, where is Yogi's bulldozer?" Taking cognizance of the incident, Circle Officer Ravishankar on Friday told reporters, "The viral video was examined, and prima facie, it seems the child was beaten up for not completing his school work. Some objectionable comments can also be heard in the video. We are looking into the matter and further action will be taken." Basic Shiksha Adhikari Shubham Shukla had said apart from the students, two people are also seen in the video, one of whom is the teacher, while efforts are on to identify the other person. "Action will be initiated against both the persons and also against the school management," he had said.

Asked to comment on the religious identity of the victim child and those who hit him, Shukla said, "As of now, we cannot say it as this is a matter of investigation. Our team will probe this, and the police have also taken cognisance of this case."