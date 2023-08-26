Teacher getting student thrashed a disturbing result of hate-filled politics of BJP-RSS: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday condemned the incident of a class teacher making other children thrash a student on the basis of religious discrimination in Uttar Pradesh as a "disturbing result of the hate-filled politics of the BJP-RSS" .

Such incidents tarnish the country's global image and are against the constitution, he added.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Kharge said, "The manner in which a teacher made a child thrashed by other children on the basis of religious discrimination in a school in UP is a disturbing result of the hate-filled politics of the BJP-RSS. Such incidents tarnish our global image. This is against the constitution."