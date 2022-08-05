130 'hate news' cases reported between 2019 LS election and latest round of Assembly polls in 2022

A total of 130 cases of "hate news" were reported to social media platforms between the 2019 Lok Sabha election and the latest round of Assembly polls in five states held earlier this year, the government informed Parliament.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also said the Election Commission has informed that no complaints were received from the political parties regarding data leaks during elections in the last five years.

"Total number of 'hate news' cases reported to social media platforms (since Lok Sabha elections 2019) is 130," he said.